Courteney Cox Channels Monica Geller and Uses Quarantine to Hone Her Special Skills

Could she BE any more productive?! Courteney Cox is putting other celebrities to shame while in quarantine from the coronavirus. The 56-year-old Friends star has had to deal with some disappointment as filming for her hit sitcom's reunion special has been postponed and she's been separated from her longtime love, Johnny McDaid, for months.

But that hasn't stopped her from working on some special skills while isolating. On Sunday she shared a video of herself shooting pool and knocking almost every ball in a hole.

The video got a lot of love from Cox's celebrity pals, including Jennifer Garner who wrote, "You are so legit."

James Marsden joked, "You've been on lockdown far too long."

Earlier this month, Cox shared a new video of herself playing the piano to Crooklyn's "Ooh Child (Things Are Gonna Get Easier)."

She's also been getting busy in the kitchen, virtually cooking with chef Matthew Migliore.

And let's not forget her epic birthday diving video and her TikTok dance moves.

Though the Friends reunion for HBO Max is still in the works, ET has learned that, due to the coronavirus pandemic pushing back the special's production schedule, dates for filming the unscripted reunion special are still to be determined by Warner Bros.

In addition to the Friends reunion, Cox also has another reunion to get excited about. She will be reprising her role as news reporter Gale Weathers in the next Scream film.