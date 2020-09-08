Conor McGregor Gets Engaged to Longtime Love Dee Devlin During Her Birthday Weekend

After 12 years together, UFC star Conor McGregor and his partner, Dee Devlin, are engaged. The 32-year-old world champ took to social media to share the happy news on Saturday.

Making the occasion even more special, the engagement occurred over Devlin’s 33rd birthday weekend.

“What a birthday, my future wife !” McGregor captioned a photo of the couple of Instagram.

The selfie shows Devlin displaying her giant, sparkling engagement ring while cuddled up next to McGregor. The only thing bigger than her new bling? McGregor’s enormous smile, which indicated this may have been his favorite birthday gift to Devlin yet!

The news comes two months after McGregor announced his retirement from the UFC (for the third time), later telling ESPN that the sport no longer excited him.

The Irish star has two children with Devlin, 3-year-old son, Conor, and 19-month-old daughter, Croia.

Devlin has been by McGregor’s side throughout his career, with the two finding love in 2008 -- the year after McGregor started competing professionally.

“My girlfriend has been there since the start,” he previously told the Irish Mirror. “She has helped me throughout this career. If it wasn’t for her, I probably wouldn’t be where I am today.”

The couple also celebrated McGregor’s birthday in recent weeks, with Devlin gushing about “my everything” on Instagram.

