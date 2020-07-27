Composer Alan Menken Earns EGOT With Daytime Emmy Win

Alan Menken is now an EGOT winner. The longtime composer, most well known for his work on Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast and The Little Mermaid, won a Daytime Emmy on Sunday after previously winning a competitive GRAMMY, Oscar and Tony Award during his celebrated career.

The win for Outstanding Original Song in a Children’s, Young Adult or Animated Program for composing music for Disney Channel’s Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure comes 30 years after he first won an Oscar -- Best Original Song for “Under the Sea” from The Little Mermaid -- in 1990. He subsequently won a GRAMMY -- Best Song Written Specifically for a Motion Picture or Television -- in 1992 for the same song. He eventually won a Tony Award in 2012 for Best Original Score for Newsies.

“Really proud of everyone who contributed to the Tangled series. As far as me finally reaching my official EGOT status (Howard Ashman and I did actually get an honorary Emmy back in the ‘80s), what can I say? I’m honored, thrilled and humbled,” Menken tweeted.

The honorary Emmy Menken is referring to is a special award recognizing the pair’s contribution to the success of the Academy's anti-drug special for children for the TV special Cartoon All-Stars to the Rescue. While the 71-year-old composer shares many of his wins with Ashman, the late songwriter never completed an EGOT.

In total, Menken has won eight Oscars for his work on various Disney animated classics, including his most recent win in 1995 for Best Original Song for “Colors of the Wind” from Pocahontas.

Menken is the most recent EGOT winner behind composers Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice and musician John Legend, all of whom took home Emmys in 2018 for their work on Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.

