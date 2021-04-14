Colton Underwood Filming New Reality Series After Coming Out as Gay

Colton Underwood is returning to TV. The same day that the 29-year-old former Bachelor revealed on Good Morning America that he's gay, multiple outlets reported that he's set to star in a Netflix reality series.

According to the reports, the series, which is currently in production, will follow Underwood as he lives his life publicly as a gay man. Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy, who is gay, is set to appear on the show as "a guide, of sorts, for Underwood," Variety reports.

According to Page Six, Underwood has been shooting the series "all over New York City." The outlet obtained photos of Underwood, his dad Scott, and Kenworthy filming the show in Manhattan.

ET has reached out to Netflix for comment.

In Underwood's emotional interview with GMA's Robin Roberts, the former football player said that he "came to terms" with being gay earlier this year, despite knowing he "was different" since age six and figuring out his sexuality as a freshman in high school.

Underwood also shared that he's had "suicidal thoughts" in the past, but is now happy to be standing in his truth.

"I'm emotional in such a good, happy, positive way," he said. "I'm the happiest and healthiest I've ever been in my life and that means the world to me."

JUST IN: Former “Bachelor” star @Colton Underwood speaks his truth and comes out to @robinroberts: “I’m gay. And I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it… I’m the happiest and healthiest I’ve ever been in my life.” https://t.co/PoYJUAPBpA pic.twitter.com/isP7SptUu7 — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 14, 2021

Underwood first appeared as a contestant on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette and was later named the Bachelor himself. His season of The Bachelor did not end in an engagement, though he did leave the show in a relationship with Cassie Randolph. The pair dated for a year and a half before calling it quits last May.

Up to this point, Underwood told Roberts on GMA, he hasn't had "an emotional connection with a man."

"I've never allowed myself to. It's never been sort of in my cards to let myself get there. I want to more than anything," he said. "I'm looking for someone who can push me and challenge me in all the great ways."

"... I'm still the same Colton everybody met on TV. I'm still the same Colton to my friends and my family. I just happen to be able to share with people now, all of me," he added. "I am proud of that. I am proud to be gay."

Since coming out, Underwood has received support from multiple women who appeared on his season of The Bachelor, as well as several stars including Billy Eichner and Dan Levy.