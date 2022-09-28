Colton Haynes Plays Criminal Twin Brothers in Lifetime's Twisted TV Movie 'Swindler Seduction' (Exclusive)

Colton Haynes is conning his way into love.

The Teen Wolf alum pulls double duty in Lifetime's new "Ripped From the Headlines" movie, Swindler Seduction, where he plays crooked twin brothers who swindle women out of thousands of dollars after seducing them. Inspired by a true events, only ET exclusively premieres the first teaser for the film, which debuts Oct. 22.

In Swindler Seduction, Louisa (Gabrielle Graham) meets the handsome and sweet Steve (Haynes) at a bar in Chicago, and he seems like the perfect guy: an angel investor and entrepreneur who just sold his company for millions. Forty-eight hours and countless lies later, Steve disappears and Louisa realizes she’s been swindled out of thousands. The police won't help her but after Louisa finds out she’s pregnant, she sets out to track down Steve on her own, only to discover he has an identical twin, Mitch (Haynes), and the brothers are both romantic con artists.

Lifetime

As Louisa digs deeper, she uncovers how women have been hurt by the swindler twins and decides she must fight back. Using her wits, courage and determination to not be fooled again, Louisa tries to outsmart the twins and serve justice for all their victims.

In the exclusive minute-long promo, Haynes starts off like any promising suitor as his character, Steve, flirts his way into Louisa's heart at the bar and the two quickly spend a passionate evening together. But not after he fakes his wallet being stolen, forcing her to pay the hefty $1K-plus bill.

As the premise alludes, things quickly devolve as Louisa slowly learns the truth about him and his brother after her friends express concern over her "relationship" with Steve. Her persistence starts to pay off, as she digs deeper into Steve and Mitch's conman ways.

"There you are," Louisa says as she finds Steve's mugshot online. "I'm coming for you."

Swindler Seduction premieres Saturday, Oct. 22 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.