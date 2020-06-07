Colin Kaepernick to Star in ESPN Docuseries as Part of Overall Deal With Disney

Colin Kaepernick is telling his story. On Monday, Disney announced that it has signed an overall deal with the 32-year-old former NFL player, which will include an ESPN Films docuseries on his journey.

The untitled series will include new interviews as well as archival footage from the last five years.

Disney's overall deal with Kaepernick's production company, Ra Vision Media, will focus on telling both scripted and unscripted stories focusing on race, social injustice and equality. Additionally, the partnership will highlight the work of Black and Brown directors and producers.

The first-look deal will extend to all Disney platforms including Walt Disney Television, ESPN, Hulu, Pixar, and The Undefeated.

"I am excited to announce this historic partnership with Disney across all of its platforms to elevate Black and Brown directors, creators, storytellers, and producers, and to inspire the youth with compelling and authentic perspectives," Kaepernick said in a press release. "I look forward to sharing the docuseries on my life story, in addition to many other culturally impactful projects we are developing."

"During this unprecedented time, The Walt Disney Company remains committed to creating diverse and inclusive content that resonates and matters," Disney executive chairman Bob Iger added. "Colin’s experience gives him a unique perspective on the intersection of sports, culture and race, which will undoubtedly create compelling stories that will educate, enlighten and entertain, and we look forward to working with him on this important collaboration."

The news of Kaepernick's deal comes after he announced that he had teamed up with Ava DuVernay for a scripted, limited series about his adolescent life on Netflix called Colin in Black & White.