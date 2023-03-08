'Cold Justice' Teaser: Kelly Siegler Talks Rhonda Richardson's 'Hard Case' With Daughter Amanda

Cold Justice is on a mission to deliver a dose of justice following the brutal 2019 murder of Rhonda Richardson.

In a preview of Saturday's episode dubbed What Happened to Rhonda Richardson?, prosecutor Kelly Siegler and Sgt. Gary Sharpen with the San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office in Texas meet with Richardson's daughter, Amanda, in an effort to explore her relationship with her mother. They also inform her it's a "hard case."

In the clip, Amanda reveals she didn't have the closest relationship with her mother, who worked in law enforcement for more than two decades and was looking forward to spending time with her five grandchildren following her retirement.

But that dream was tragically cut short, when the 59-year-old corrections officer went looking for her lost dog in 2019 and was found the next day scalped and her body mutilated.

The relationship wasn't so rosy. Amanda said she left home when she was 15 to live with her dad because her mom "was trying so hard not realizing she was being too overbearing and restrictive."

Despite their on-again, off-again relationship, Amanda said she hoped for some closure and for Siegler and Sharpen to find answers in a case that went cold.

A new episode of Cold Justice: What Happened to Rhonda Richardson? airs Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on Oxygen.