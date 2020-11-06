Coachella and Stagecoach Festivals Officially Canceled for 2020

After initially being postponed until October, the 2020 Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals have officially been canceled, ET confirms. On Wednesday, Riverside County public health officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser announced in a public health order that continuing health concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic would delay the festivals until next year at the earliest.

The lineup for Coachella 2020 -- which was originally scheduled for the weekends of April 10 and 17 -- was set to feature performances from headliners like Travis Scott, Frank Ocean, Rage Against the Machine, Lana Del Rey, Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby and more.

“I am concerned as indications grow that COVID-19 could worsen in the fall,” Kaiser said. “In addition, events like Coachella and Stagecoach would fall under Governor Newsom’s Stage 4, which he has previously stated would require treatments or a vaccine to enter. Given the projected circumstances and potential, I would not be comfortable moving forward."

"These decisions are not taken lightly with the knowledge that many people will be impacted," he added. "My first priority is the health of the community."

Goldenvoice, the promoter of the festivals, has not yet issued an official statement on the cancellations. ET has reached out to the organization for comment.

