Clive Davis Diagnosed With Bell's Palsy

Clive Davis has been diagnosed with Bell's palsy and is postponing the second half of his annual star-studded pre-GRAMMY party this year, his rep confirms to ET.

Bell’s palsy is a condition that causes temporary facial paralysis, and the symptoms include sudden weakness in one's facial muscles. The 88-year-old legendary record producer was diagnosed last week.

"He is being treated with antibiotics and steroids and is expected to recover within six to eight weeks," his rep tellsET in a statement. "He is in good spirits and looks forward to doing the second half of his pre-GRAMMY gala in May."

Davis' gala plans this year were already affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Because of the pandemic, he planned to hold two virtual galas for charity over Zoom, and the first gala was held on Jan. 30. Its attendees included Bruce Springsteen, Nancy Pelosi, Rod Stewart, Quincy Jones, Don Lemon and Katie Couric, and the event benefited MusiCares, the Recording Academy’s non-profit organization. The second gala was scheduled for March 13 and was going to benefit the GRAMMY Museum.

Meanwhile, the Recording Academy announced last month that they were postponing the GRAMMYs, which were originally set for Jan. 31, to March 14 due to ongoing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. ET spoke with Harvey Mason Jr., Chair and Interim President/CEO of the Recording Academy, and he shared how the decision was made and what fans can ultimately expect from the 63rd annual ceremony.

"It was a decision that we felt was the right thing to do. Based on the decline of the health circumstances around Los Angeles and the country, it didn't feel like the right time to be having the show on Jan. 31," Mason Jr. explained. "I think COVID-19 has had a big impact on our planning process and how we're putting the show together. As we move to our March 14 date, it'll give us a little more flexibility to watch what happens and to have more conversations with health officials and continue to evolve the show."

"The show's fluid, and we've done that on purpose, so that we can try to put on the best show," he continued. "We're taking into consideration everything that's going on with COVID-19; like whether we're having an audience, whether we're doing everything live. That's all going to change and take place over the next weeks and months."