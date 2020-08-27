Clare Crawley's 'Bachelorette' Gets Premiere Date as ABC Promises 'Explosive Turn of Events'

It's been double the wait (or longer), but we're getting double the love stories! ABC announced on Thursday that the next season of The Bachelorette, starring Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams, is set to premiere with a two-hour episode on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

ET learned on Aug. 3 that Adams was replacing Crawley as the Bachelorette after Crawley fell for one of her contestants roughly two weeks into filming. Both women have since been spotted on set at La Quinta Resort & Club in Palm Springs, California -- but ABC has yet to formally announce Adams as a new lead.

So far, only Crawley has starred in promos for the upcoming season, and ABC's premiere date announcement makes no mention of Adams. ABC and Warner Bros. rarely comment when filming is still underway for any Bachelor franchise show.

"Bachelor Nation, the wait is finally over! Clare Crawley will finally embark on her journey to find true love as The Bachelorette returns for its sizzling 16th season on a new night," ABC teases. "Clare had women across America cheering from their living rooms when she famously stood up to controversial Bachelor Juan Pablo during the memorable 18th season finale of The Bachelor. Clare left the season with a new sense of self-worth and a determination to never settle for anything less than the unconditional love and respect that she deserved."

The press release continues: "Follow her passionate, wild ride to find her soul mate and the explosive turn of events that will have all of Bachelor Nation talking."

Crawley was announced as the Bachelorette in early March. Filming on her season was shut down on March 13 due to coronavirus concerns, with production sending her and her contestants home. In July, ABC announced the new crop of men who had a shot at Crawley's heart.

Of that list, 25 were new names and 17 stayed from the original contestant pool. There were 15 men who were cut from the original list, including, of course, Matt James, who was announced in June to be the next Bachelor. A source told ET earlier this month that Adams was getting a "fresh start" as Bachelorette, but it's unclear if she got new contestants. Both Adams' and Crawley's journeys will be featured on the new season.

In addition, a new poster came out promoting this season of The Bachelorette, which appears to be an homage to The Graduate, the 1967 film where Ben Braddock (Dustin Hoffman) is seduced by a much older woman, Mrs. Robinson (Anne Bancroft). Crawley, 39, is the oldest Bachelorette in franchise history.

Chris Harrison's Instagram about the poster doesn't call attention to Crawley's age, but rather alludes to this season's two Bachelorettes. "It’s safe to say this season will be twice as good as any other!" he wrote.

Get ready Bachelor Nation! @Clare_Crawley's season of #TheBachelorette premieres Tuesday, October 13th at 8|7c on ABC. It's about time. 🌹 pic.twitter.com/CmCxM3Yhb3 — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) August 27, 2020

The Bachelorette premieres Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. See more in the video below.