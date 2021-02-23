Cindy Crawford Shares Beautiful Family Video She Received From Rande Gerber on Her Birthday

Cindy Crawford is showing off a thoughtful birthday gift she received. The supermodel turned 55 earlier this month, and shared on Monday how her husband, Rande Gerber, marked the occasion.

On Instagram, Cindy posted the sweet video Rande made in honor of the milestone, which was set to Chris Stapleton's song, "Joy of My Life."

In the touching clip, Cindy is seen throughout her relationship with Rande, from the time she was pregnant with their first child, 21-year-old Presley. Family moments, which also include the couple's 19-year-old daughter, Kaia, make up the sweet, three-and-a-half minute video.

"Leave it to @randegerber to give me the best birthday present ever for my 55th," Cindy gushed in the caption of her husband of more than 20 years.

"With every edit came a tear, and there were many," commented Rande, who also posted an Instagram tribute to his wife.

Presley also reacted to the video, writing, "Thanks for being the roll [sic] models I need. I love you."

Kaia celebrated her mom's birthday with an Instagram post, sharing a throwback pic in which Cindy looked just like her daughter does now.

"Happy birthday beautiful mama," Kaia captioned the image. "to the person who always makes me do a double take, the woman who gets more beautiful every year, and the mother I can only hope to be like one day... @cindycrawford I love you"

