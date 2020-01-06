Ciara Posts Heartfelt Message to Son Future Following George Floyd's Tragic Death

Ciara is praying for "unity" and a brighter tomorrow for her young son, Future.

The singer took to Instagram on Sunday to share a sweet snapshot of herself and her 6-year-old son, alongside a hopeful message calling for change.

"My sweet Baby Boy. I pray that when you get older A CHANGE will finally have come!!" Ciara captioned the sweet post, which comes after several days of protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd and a string of similar instances of police brutality and racial injustice.

"I’m going to keep my FAITH! I’m praying that the losses of our Black Kings and Queens won’t be in vain. Enough is Enough!" she continued.

The songstress -- who shares her son with her ex, rapper Future, and is also the mother of 3-year-old daughter Sienna with husband Russel Wilson -- wrote that she is "praying for UNITY! I’m praying for the powers that be to unite and decide that it’s time for a change!"



The post comes amid nationwide protests over the killing of Floyd, a 46-year-old Minneapolis man who died after a police officer held him down by the neck with his knee for more than seven minutes. Four officers were fired on Tuesday for their roles in the incident, and Derek Chauvin -- who was videtaped kneeling on Floyd's neck -- has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Ciara's message joins a chorus of celebrities who have been speaking out about the tragedy and sharing their support for the multitude of protests.

"When I got the news that Russ and I could not to do our ultrasound together and he had to literally wait in the car, and we FaceTimed in the car and I was in the doctor’s office, that was, like, a really significant moment, I think, in all of this that really marked the time of where I am in my life as a pregnant woman," Ciara said. "I could not help but think about everything else."

"And you start hearing these stories about moms not being able to give birth with their partner. They stopped that immediately to my understanding, but the amount of people that come to the hospital during the birth has been limited," she continued. "So Russ is going to be not only dad but the videographer and the photographer.

Hear more from the expectant singer in the video below.