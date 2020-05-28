Ciara Flaunts Her Baby Bump in Stunning Backyard Photos

Ciara doesn't need to find the light -- she is the light! The singer's husband, Russell Wilson, couldn't help but tease her after spotting her taking selfies in their backyard Tuesday. Ciara, who is expecting her second child with the football player, was caught by her husband standing on a chair outside to snap the perfect photo.

She giggled when Russell emerged, calling her out on the solo photo shoot. "I'm trying to find the light!" Ciara explained with a laugh, as Russell sweetly told her she is the light. "All for the Light!!! 🤣😂😂 @Ciara #GoldenHour," he captioned the post.

The GRAMMY winner knows a thing or two about creating the perfect photo. Ciara couldn't have looked more stunning in the snaps she posted on her Instagram. "Selfie Timer Shoot Kinda Day," she wrote alongside one photo, which shows off her baby bump.

In addition to her and Russell's 3-year-old daughter, Sienna, Ciara is also mom to 6-year-old son Future Zahir, whom she shares with her ex, Future. In a recent interview with ET, the singer opened up about how things are a little different this time around, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

"When I got the news that Russ and I could not do our ultrasound together and he had to literally wait in the car, and we FaceTimed in the car and I was in the doctor’s office, that was, like, a really significant moment, I think, in all of this that really marked the time of where I am in my life as a pregnant woman," Ciara said. "I could not help but think about everything else."

"And you start hearing these stories about moms not being able to give birth with their partner. They stopped that immediately to my understanding, but the amount of people that come to the hospital during the birth has been limited," she continues. "So Russ is going to be not only dad but the videographer and the photographer. He is going to be everything online. But, you know, we are figuring it all out and I'm just really big on trying to find positivity in the mix of a moment that could be negative or feel heavy. I am always trying to find a way to get to that, so I have not been worried as much as I probably could have."

