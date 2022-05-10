Ciara and Russell Wilson Welcome New Addition to Family -- Meet Their Puppy, Bronco!

Ciara and Russell Wilson welcomed a new member of their family this Mother's Day! No, the 36-year-old superstar isn't expecting again, but she did reveal that her NFL husband bought her an adorable puppy for the holiday. Appropriately, the couple gave the puppy a name most fitting for the quarterback's new team -- Bronco.

Ciara posted a video of the adorable new dog, calling it "the sweetest surprise."

"The kids call her Bronco Love Brownie :)," the singer wrote in her caption. "The sweetest surprise. I love you baby @DangeRussWilson."

Russell was with the Seattle Seahawks starting in 2012 after being drafted No. 75 overall by the team. Then in March, it was announced that the team agreed to trade Wilson to the Denver Broncos. CBS Sports' NFL insider Jason La Canfora confirmed that the decision came after what is being reported as weeks of negotiations between the two sides. The Broncos swapped their current quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, defensive end Shelby Harris and five more players for Wilson and a fourth-round pick. The deal was made official with the turn of the NFL's new league year.

On March 16, Russell received his new jersey with his whole family by his side, including Ciara, their kids -- daughter Sienna, 4, son Win, 1, and Ciara's 7-year-old son, Future, from a previous relationship -- Russell's mother, Tammy, and his older brother, Harrison.

Wilson was pictured holding up his new orange jersey, which bears the No. 3 that he wore for 10 years with the Seattle Seahawks, alongside his proudly smiling family.

Getty Images / Justin Edmonds

"My goal is to play 10 or 12 more years and hopefully win three, four more Super Bowls, that's the plan,'' the NFL star said during a press conference at the team's training center in Englewood, Colorado, ESPN reports. "That's the mindset. That's why I came here, to finish my career here and hopefully finish on top as a champion. And do it multiple times.''