Ciara and Russell Wilson Share Family Photo From Super Bowl Awards Ceremony

Ciara and Russell Wilson had a family day date. On Saturday, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback was joined by his wife Ciara and their three children during the Super Bowl Breakfast, where he received The Bart Starr Award. In a post on his Instagram, the 33-year-old shared a picture of his family from the celebration. “Gratefulness. Family Forever. #BartStarrAward,” he wrote.

In the photo, Ciara and Wilson stand side-by-side. The “Goodies” singer holds on to their 1-year-old son, Win, while their kids, Sienna, 4, and 7-year-old Future smile as they stand in front of them. The post also features pictures of Ciara and their children in the audience.

Ciara took to the comments to celebrate her man. “I love you baby. We are so proud of you❤️,” she wrote.

Family friend, Lala Anthony chimed in the comments writing, “Congrats bro!!! Well deserved ‼️‼️‼️”

The Bart Starr Award honors the NFL player who best exemplifies outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field and in the community. Ciara, 36, and Wilson have had a jam packed Super Bowl weekend.

On Saturday, the pair attended the Fanatics Super Bowl Party. During their date night, the couple enjoyed a performance by Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat. Ciara shared video from the fun night out on her Instagram, featuring her dancing with the “WAP” rapper and Normani.

On Friday, A-list pair brought the glam at the 11th Annual NFL Honors ceremony. “Nights Like This 🖤,” the “Like a Boy” singer captioned the photo of her and Russell showing off their outfits from the evening. In the picture, the singer stands next to her man -- who rocks a black tux -- in a revealing black dress.

Russel took to his personal Instagram to share a picture from the outing. “Let’s take a stroll. @Ciara,” he wrote. “I love you handsome 😍,” the singer wrote in the comments.

Last year, the football player told ET how him and Ciara keep things "spicy" in their relationship. "You got to keep it sexy, you got to keep it romantic, you got to constantly put each other first, and we have our date nights every Friday," Wilson shared.

"We try to do our thing and have our one-on-one time and make sure that we spend that quality time doing something fun together. That's one key thing."