Ciara and Her Son Have Matching Rides, Show Fans How They 'Roll' in Sweet Video

Ciara is adorably twinning with her little boy. The singer and her 1-year-old son, Win Harrison, are showing off their (sort of) matching rides!

The 36-year-old "Level Up" singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a sweet video of herself and her son sitting in their side-by-side Bronco SUVs.

Clearly, Ciara's real Bronco towers over her young son's realistic, scaled-down replica Bronco, but both mother and son looked elated to be riding in luxury.

Ciara captioned the post simply, "How We Roll," and gave credit to Win's "Daddy," husband Russell Wilson, for shooting the video.

Getting behind the wheel of his own SUV (even a toy version) is a far cry from when Win was taking his first steps just a few months ago, back in August.

Wilson shared the milestone moment to Instagram, which occurred when Win visited him on the practice field

"Win’s first steps! Witnessing Win walk on the practice field for the first time.. it hit me that God orders our steps. 'In their hearts humans plan their course, but the Lord establishes their steps' Proverbs‬ ‭16:9‬ ‭NIV‬‬," the proud dad said of his son's monumental moment.

The NFL star and his music star wife also share 4-year-old daughter Sienna, and Wilson is the stepfather to Ciara's 7-year-old son, Future Zahir, from her previous relationship.

