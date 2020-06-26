Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’ Delayed Until August Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Christopher Nolan’s new film Tenet has been delayed until August, ET can confirm. The Warner Bros. movie was initially due to be released July 17, before being pushed back to July 31. It is now scheduled to hit theaters Aug. 12.

The hotly anticipated film reportedly cost $200 million to make and stars Robert Pattinson, John David Washington and Dimple Kapadia.

“Warner Bros. is committed to bringing Tenet to audiences in theaters, on the big screen, when exhibitors are ready and public health officials say it’s time,” a Warner Bros. spokesperson said in a statement. “In this moment what we need to be is flexible, and we are not treating this as a traditional movie release.”

“We are choosing to open the movie mid-week to allow audiences to discover the film in their own time, and we plan to play longer, over an extended play period far beyond the norm, to develop a very different yet successful release strategy,” the statement continued.

John David Washington and Indian actress Dimple Kapadia film Christopher Nolan's ‘Tenet’ near the Taj Hotel, Colaba, in Mumbai, India. Kunal Patil/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

The studio is also delaying the 10th anniversary release of Inception to July 31. The news comes amid countless delays in film releases amid the coronavirus pandemic, which forced cinemas to shut down.

Amid soaring case numbers, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is prohibiting some places, including movie theaters, from reopening under phase four of lockdown restrictions. It is also unclear when theaters will open in another moviegoing hub: Los Angeles.

