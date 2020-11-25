Christina Perri Shares Loss of Baby Daughter

Christina Perri has lost her baby girl. The 34-year-old singer shared on Instagram on Tuesday that her daughter was "born silent," about two weeks after Perri was hospitalized with pregnancy complications.

"Last night we lost our baby girl," Perri wrote alongside a heartbreaking photo of herself and husband Paul Costabile holding their daughter's hand. "She was born silent after fighting so hard to make it to our world. she is at peace now and will live forever in our hearts🤍."

Perri and Costabile are parents to 2-year-old daughter, Carmella. In July, the "A Thousand Years" singer announced she was pregnant six months after suffering a miscarriage.

Earlier this month, Perri was hospitalized due to a pregnancy complication. After coming home from the hospital, she shared on her Instagram Story that her second child's health scare wasn't over, and that the baby would have to have immediate surgery after she gives birth.

"Basically there's a complication with the baby's intestines," she shared. "The baby right now is scheduled to have an operation when they arrive. We'll spend some time in the hospital."

"We're going to prepare for [the NICU], but anything could happen," she continued. "We're just gonna stay really hopeful. I guess the biggest thing is we hope the baby stays inside and can get as big as possible before this big event they have to go through. It's just a couple more weeks, so I'm gonna try to take it easy and hope for the best."

Last March, Perri talked to ET about leaning on fans for support amid postpartum depression.

"It is the hardest, it is the scariest, and the most challenging thing I've ever been through," Perri said of motherhood. "It's not glamorous at all to be walking around, pumping all day and no one talks about it that much. And then it makes it feel like a secret or that it shouldn't be talked about and that just snowballs."

