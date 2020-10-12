Christina Milian Expecting Third Child 10 Months After Welcoming Son Isaiah

Congrats are in order for Christina Milian!

Just 10 months after welcoming son Isaiah, the 39-year-old singer revealed via Instagram on Thursday that she's expecting her third child. This will be her second child with boyfriend Matt Pokora. She also shares 10-year-old daughter Violet with her ex-husband, The-Dream.

Sharing a stunning shot of Pokora kissing her baby bump on the beach at sunset, Milian captioned it, "You and Me + 3 🌏 #morelove."

The post received plenty of love from her celebrity friends, like Tamar Braxton, who exclaimed, "Praise God."

"Awe❤️❤️❤️ congratulations chica @christinamilian. The blessings just keep on coming 🙏🏾," Porsha Williams gushed, with Jay Pharoah adding, "Another one (DJ Khaled Voice) CONGRATULATIONS 🙌🏾🙌🏾."

Pokora also shared the exciting news to his own account, writing, "Isaiah est déjà un grand frère protecteur... 😍," which translates to, "Isaiah is already a protective big brother."

While speaking to ET back in May, Milian joked about "the dream" of becoming a modern-day Martha Stewart during the coronavirus pandemic, with all the extra time she's spending at home with Pokora and her kids.

"I was raised with some traditional senses, where my mom taught us how to cook, taught us how to clean, all of that stuff -- but now [I'm putting] a modern twist on it," she explained while talking about her new Facebook Watch series, What Happens at Home. "You get the modern-day woman who's not only just a housewife or just raising kids. You also are running businesses, you're doing multiple things."

"I'm totally down with Martha Stewart, because Martha Stewart is super cool," she added. "She's got a show with Snoop Dogg... I hope I can be as cool as her!"

