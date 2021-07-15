Christina Haack to Keep 5 Houses and Wedding Ring in Divorce From Ant Anstead

Christina Haack and Ant Anstead have divided their assets following their split last year. The former couple finalized their divorce last month.

New court documents show Haack will keep five properties from the split -- four in California and one in Tennessee, according to multiple reports. The Christina on the Coast star will also keep a Range Rover and a Bentley, as well as her wedding ring.

Anstead, meanwhile, will keep seven vehicles, including a Range Rover, Porsche and Ford Mustang, while also keeping 100 percent ownership of his business ventures.

The news comes nearly a year after Haack and Anstead announced their split in September 2020, after less than two years of marriage. The pair are parents to 1-year-old son Hudson, of whom they will share joint legal and physical custody. Haack is also mom to 10-year-old daughter Taylor and 5-year-old son Brayden from her previous marriage to Tarek El Moussa.

Both Haack and Anstead have moved on romantically. Anstead is dating Renee Zellweger, while Haack recently revealed her relationship with Joshua Hall.

"I met Josh when I wasn’t in a state of fear or fight-or-flight … I had taken time off social, hired a spiritual coach and smoked a Bufo toad (which basically reset my brain and kicked out years of anxiety in 15 mins)," Haack shared on social media last week, defending her decision to move on with someone new after her split.

