Christina Anstead Says She's Choosing 'Peace' Over 'Nonsense' Following Split From Husband Ant

Christina Anstead is choosing peace over nonsense amid her split from husband Ant Anstead. The Flip or Flop star took to Instagram on Wednesday to write how she's letting go of her negative feelings and is done caring about what other people think about her.

"When we have a choice to get caught up in alllllll the nonsense or just choose to find peace ... I’m choosing the anomaly," she wrote alongside a peaceful video of dolphins swimming in the ocean, while she's on her new yacht.

"It’s interesting how you can go from being worried / getting anxious about what people are saying about you to just deciding not to read / read into any of it," she continued, adding, "When you are officially done 'playing the game.' We all have the choice... choose the one that makes you feel good."

Christina has done a lot of reflecting since announcing that she and her second husband were going their separate ways on Sept. 8. The breakup came less than two years since the pair tied the knot and just weeks after their son, Hudson, celebrated his first birthday.

At the end of last month, the HGTV star admitted that she never pictured herself as a twice-divorced woman, but understood that "sometimes life throws us curveballs."

"I never thought I would have one divorce let alone two. I never thought I would have 2 baby daddies - but sometimes life throws us curve balls," she wrote. "Instead of getting stuck in these 'setbacks' I choose to look at these challenges as opportunities to grow."

Ant, on his end, also revealed that he sought professional help as he deals with the breakup. He shared this week that he is currently participating in a five-week program designed by Mark Groves for his brand, Create the Love.

"I am now on day 30 of this and I have to say it's been a lifeline for me!" Ant wrote about the program on his Instagram Stories. "If anyone out there needs this, DO IT!"

