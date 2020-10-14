Christina Anstead Says Filming 'Flip or Flop' With Ex-Husband Tarek El Moussa Has 'Never Been Boring'

Christina Anstead is looking back on the early days of Flip or Flop. The 37-year-old HGTV star took to Instagram on Tuesday to reflect on how her hit series with her ex husband, Tarek El Moussa, began ahead of its ninth season premiere. The exes were married from 2009 to 2018 and share two children, Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 5.

Alongside a pic of her and El Moussa standing in front of a house, Anstead questioned, "Season 9?!! How can it be?"

"I can still picture making a pitch video for Flip or Flop in 2010," she wrote. "I was pregnant with Tay sitting on the couch in our San Clemente condo (with a home video camera on us) wondering what crazy idea Tarek was getting me into now.

"I was thinking no way will this go anywhere, but it was worth a shot," Anstead continued. "God will always open doors meant to open, and this one opened wide."

Anstead went on to marvel at how "even after babies, divorces, and engagements, the show continues."

"I am beyond grateful for this crazy ride - it’s been a lot of things, (including bug infested and rancid smells) but it’s never been boring," she concluded. "#FlipOrFlop premieres Thursday at 9 pm- don’t miss it!"

Anstead's post comes less than a month after she announced her split from her husband, Ant Anstead. The pair tied the knot in 2018 and share a 1-year-old son, Hudson.

After news of her news of her breakup, a source told ET that the pair wasn't "a good match," adding that the mom of three moved on too quickly following the end of her first marriage.

"She didn't expect that just two years later she would feel this way. She is a kind person and I'm sure doesn't want to hurt Ant, she just wants to move forward," the source said. "Christina is going to take this time to heal and spend time with her children and focus on her show. She and Ant plan to co-parent their son and remain friends."

Meanwhile, El Moussa is planning his upcoming wedding with his fiancée, Heather Rae Young. When ET's Lauren Zima spoke to the couple, they revealed that their wedding will not have any exes on the guest list.

"Small, less distractions, more intimate, better conversations with the people around us," El Moussa told ET, with Young adding that the nuptials will just include "our best friends and family."

Watch the video below for more on the HGTV stars.