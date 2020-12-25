Christina Anstead Looks Forward to 'New Opportunities' Following Split From Husband Ant

Christina Anstead is focusing on the positive amid a difficult year. The Flip or Flop star, who filed for divorce from husband Ant Anstead in November, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a note of gratitude for all that's ahead.

"Grounded and closing out this year with gratitude for new opportunities and adventures. 🌋🌊 ✨," she wrote. "Going offline for the remainder of 2020 to stay present in the present."

The accompanying photo was one of Christina with her two oldest kids, Taylor and Brayden, as well as her friend, Dr. Kaisa Coppola, and her child.

"Something I did with @drkaisacoppola for Solstice with the kids was to list what we are leaving behind in 2020 and what we wish to bring forward in 2021. You can say it out loud or write what you wish to leave behind in one color and what you wish for in 2021 in another color. The kids took a lot of time with it and I highly recommend it," Christina said. "Happy Holidays and wishing everyone a Happy, Healthy and Abundant New Year ♥️."

Christina -- who is also mom to 1-year-old son Hudson -- opened up more about being present in an Instagram post last month. As she told her followers (and her critics), the absence of photos of her kids on social media doesn't mean she's an "absent mother," it means she's spending time with her kids.

"Activities like church, travel, dinner, movies, sports- canceled. No longer seeing my friends smiling faces on set (all covered by masks) it all feels like s**t," she wrote, alluding to COVID-19 restrictions. "So many changes for so many people. So despite what you see on Instagram most people are struggling."

"When I get told 'you must be an absent mother because you are not with your kids' - smh wake up people. I hardly post anymore ... and I def do not want to post my kids every freaking day to make it a contest of who’s a better parent. f that," she wrote. "This doesn’t mean I’m not with my kids - it means the opposite - I am with them- I’m present."

"So stop parent shaming people, stop choosing sides when there is no side to choose," Christina continued. "My point being - when you see stuff on here take it all with a grain of salt. There is a whole lot of Filters and fake smiles. I’ve been guilty of faking it too. We are all struggling - some of us are just better at 'masking' it."

