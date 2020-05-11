Christina Anstead Blasts People 'Parent Shaming' Her Amid 'Isolating' Year

Christina Anstead is speaking out amid a challenging time. Shortly after she officially filed for divorce from Ant Anstead, the 37-year-old HGTV star took to Instagram to reflect on her "incredibly isolating" year.

"Activities like church, travel, dinner, movies, sports- canceled. No longer seeing my friends smiling faces on set (all covered by masks) it all feels like s**t," she wrote, alluding to COVID-19 restrictions, alongside a mirror selfie. "So many changes for so many people. So despite what you see on Instagram most people are struggling."

Christina first announced her separation from Ant in September, less than two years after they tied the knot. The pair shares a 1-year-old son, Hudson, while Christina has two kids from her marriage to Tarek El Moussa, Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 5. Christina continued her post by blasting people who've criticized her on social media amid her tumultuous year.

"When I get told 'you must be an absent mother because you are not with your kids' - smh wake up people. I hardly post anymore ... and I def do not want to post my kids every freaking day to make it a contest of who’s a better parent. f that," she wrote. "This doesn’t mean I’m not with my kids - it means the opposite - I am with them- I’m present."

"So stop parent shaming people, stop choosing sides when there is no side to choose," Christina continued. "My point being - when you see stuff on here take it all with a grain of salt. There is a whole lot of Filters and fake smiles. I’ve been guilty of faking it too. We are all struggling - some of us are just better at 'masking' it."

While Christina took to social media to express her feelings, Ant recently revealed that he's been participating in a five-week program called "The Breakup Recovery Recipe" to help people who are hurting to heal. It teaches newly single people to "grieve your relationship so you can let it go" and "regain your identity."

