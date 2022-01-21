Christina Aguilera Says She'll 'Always Be Here' for Britney Spears

Despite any past drama, Britney Spears has Christina Aguilera's full support. Aguilera appeared on The Enrique Santos Show on Friday and was asked if she had reached out to Spears since the "Toxic" singer ended her 13-year conservatorship, and Aguilera shared words of support.

Aguilera, 41, and Spears, 40, have a long history together. The two both appeared on the The Mickey Mouse Club in 1993 as children, and later became successful pop stars. Aguilera said she wanted to be careful about commenting on Spears, explaining, "I never want to speak out of turn about somebody that I have so much respect and admiration for."

"I couldn't be happier for her, every woman deserves to feel empowered and to own that for themselves, however they see fit," she continued.

Aguilera noted their similar backgrounds.

"And yes, growing up in this business can be freakin' crazy," she shared. "You know, if anybody gets that and understands what that means at that time coming up, it definitely would be her and I. I will always be here to reach out to. I love, you know, being able to connect like that with other women … it's very important, now more than ever, now that we do have the ability to connect, that that happens, and that we always feel unified."

This isn't the first time Aguilera has shared her support for Spears. The "Genie in a Bottle" singer publicly commented on Spears fighting her conservatorship last June, after Spears' powerful and emotional court testimony.

"These past few days I've been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through," Aguilera wrote in a post she shared to her social media. "It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish. To be silenced, ignored, bullied or denied support by those 'close' to you is the most depleting, devastating and demeaning thing imaginable."

Aguilera added, "The harmful mental and emotional damage this can take on a human spirit is nothing to be taken lightly. Every woman must have the right to her own body, her own reproductive system, her own privacy, her own space and her own happiness."

These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through.



It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish. pic.twitter.com/NRhNwcJaD3 — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) June 29, 2021

However, Spears made it clear she wasn't on good terms with Aguilera in November when she posted a snippet of an interview Aguilera did in which Aguilera refused to get into details when asked about Spears and whether she's had any communication with her following the termination of her conservatorship. In the clip, Aguilera seemingly looks at a member of her team before responding, "I can't, but I'm happy for her," and walking away.

"I love and adore everyone who supported me ... But refusing to speak when you know the truth, is equivalent to a lie!!!!!" Spears wrote. "13 years being in a corrupt abusive system yet why is it such a hard topic for people to talk about??? I'm the one who went through it!!!! All the supporters who spoke up and supported me, thank you … Yes, I do matter!!!!!"