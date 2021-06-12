Christian Eriksen 'Awake' After Collapse in Denmark-Finland Soccer Game

Christian Eriksen of Denmark suddenly collapsed during the first half of Saturday's 2020 UEFA European Championship opener against Finland. UEFA suspended the match toward the end of the first half due to a "medical emergency" and later announced that he was transported from the field and to the Rigshospitalet hospital in Copenhagen, Denmark where he has been "stabilized" and deemed "awake" by the Danish federation.

Following a crisis meeting with both teams and UEFA match officials, the decision was taken to restart the match at 2:30 p.m. E.T. The match schedule between Belgium and Russia at 3:00 p.m. will also continue as scheduled.

Following the request made by players of both teams, UEFA has agreed to restart the match between Denmark and Finland tonight at 20:30 CET (TBC).



The last four minutes of the first half will be played, there will then be a 5-minute half-time break followed by the second half. — UEFA (@UEFA) June 12, 2021

With the score 0-0 between the Scandinavian pair heading toward halftime, the 29-year-old appeared to fall to the ground as a throw in was directed toward him.

Eriksen remained on the ground as medical staff tended to him with chest compressions and eventually performed CPR while the Inter Milan star's international teammates were visibly distraught as he received treatment at a Parken Stadium shocked into silence. Players from Denmark had to form a protective ring around their teammate before he was carried away by a stretcher, shielded by medical staff holding up sheets and escorted by his Danish teammates. His partner Sabrina Kvist Jensen made it to the field and was consoled by goalkeeper Kaspar Schmeichel, defender Simon Kjaer and others from the squad.

Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta told Sky Italia after a direct contact with Denmark medical staff that there's "cause for optimism," according to CBS Sports insider Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking on Dutch radio, Eriksen's agent Martin Schoots said, "Christian Eriksen breathes and can speak, he's awake."

“Christian Eriksen breathes and can speake. He’s awake”. Martin Schoots, Eriksen agent, just told this to NPO Radio1 after speaking with Christian’s father, reports @OzcanAkyol. 🇩🇰❤️🙏🏻 #prayforEriksen — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 12, 2021

Fabrice Muamba, who collapsed during a Bolton Wanderers match in 2012 after suffering a cardiac arrest, was deemed "effectively dead" for 78 minutes before being revived. Muamba recovered but was unable to resume his professional career and the now 33-year-old was swift to reacted to the react to the distressing scenes from Copenhagen in hope that Eriksen will recover.

Please God — fabrice muamba (@fmuamba6) June 12, 2021

Eriksen, Denmark's star midfielder is a 29-year-old playmaker who has played club soccer for Ajax, Tottenham Hotspur and Inter Milan across his 11-year career. Sunday's match marked the third Euros he had participated in for Denmark, after first bursting onto the scene as a teenager at the 2012 tournament. He also led Denmark to the quarterfinals of the 2018 World Cup. Saturday's appearance was his 109th senior appearance for his country, during which time he has scored 36 goals.

CBS Sports will continue to update this breaking news story.

This article was originally published on CBSSports.com on June 12, 2021.