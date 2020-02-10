Chrissy Teigen's Mom Shares Heartbreaking Post Mourning Loss of Grandchild

Chrissy Teigen and her family are mourning the loss of baby Jack. The model and cookbook author revealed on Wednesday night that she and husband John Legend had lost the baby they were expecting. On Thursday, her mom, Vilailuck Teigen, took to Instagram to say goodbye.

"My heart aches love you so much baby Jack 👼🏻❤️❤️ #สู่สุขตินะลูก," Vilailuck wrote alongside a slideshow, which included photos and a video of her mourning the loss at the hospital.

The Chrissy's Court star got support from fans in the comments, as they sent their condolences and encouraged her to share her grief.



Chrissy and John announced they were expecting their third child together in August, sharing the news in his music video for "Wild." Since then, Chrissy kept fans updated on every step of her pregnancy, including when she was hospitalized after experiencing pregnancy complications over the weekend.

On Monday, she said she was in a "danger zone," and on Tuesday, she tweeted about suffering a "huge clot, almost save-worthy." Then on Wednesday, Chrissy shared the heartbreaking news that her baby boy didn't make it.

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough," she wrote on Instagram.

"We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever," she continued. "To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you."

