Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Her Baby Bump During Girls Night Out

Chrissy Teigen is giving a baby bump update! On Sunday, the Cravings author shared a series of pictures and videos from her fun night out on Saturday and gave her followers a look at her growing baby bump.

“I love this makeup, I love this length and I lovvvvvvvvve escape rooms. get you some friends who let you do all the locks!! @novakaplan @hairinel @alanavanderaa,” she captioned the photo carousel.

Teigen’s photo set led with a selfie that shows off her smoky eye makeup. The post also included a picture of her showing off her baby bump in the mirror and a video of her completing the escape room.

The Chrissy’s Court host is currently expecting another child with her husband John Legend. Teigen’s pregnancy comes after the loss of her and Legend’s third child Jack in 2020. Last week, the former model took to social media to share her relief after finally being able to feel the baby.

“I finally feel the baby so I don't need to text my doc for a daily drive-by ultrasound anymore," the 36-year-old model and cookbook author tweeted on Monday with an emoji of eyes welling up with happy tears.

Teigen and Legend are parents of children Luna, 6, and Miles, 4. Earlier this month, Teigen spoke to ET about how her children are preparing for their new sibling.

"She's so nurturing and loving," Teigen says of the couple's daughter, Luna. "And so she's just very, very exciting." On the other hand, their son Miles, 4, is showing a touch of apprehension.

"Miles is a little more on the fence, because Luna is always going to be the big girl, right? But Miles is, you know, not going to be the baby anymore," Teigen shared. "We spend a lot more time with him and telling him that he's always going to be our baby boy. ... That's it for us. So, I mean, he's going to be the best. He's going to be so good."