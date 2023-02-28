Chrissy Teigen Shares Sweet Video of John Legend and Newborn Daughter

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are loving life in their sweet bubble with their newborn daughter, Esti. The proud mom shared a precious video of her husband cradling their daughter on the couch while their basset hound, Pearl, sniffs the little girl.

In the clip, which was posted to Teigen's Instagram Stories, Legend, 44, looks down lovingly at his baby girl, who arrived in January, as Esti opens her tiny fingers. Pearl, who joined the family in July 2021, seems appropriately interested in the household's newest addition.

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram Stories

Last month, a source told ET that Legend and Teigen are "doing incredible."

"This is such an exciting time for them as a couple, and as a family," the source shared. "They love being parents and are thrilled to be able to expand their family."

In a recent WSJ. Magazine profile, Legend talked about getting emotional over the arrival of his baby girl.

“It was making me emotional the first two nights we were home because I just felt the love expand in the house, and I felt the excitement,” he shared with the magazine.

Of their work versus parenting responsibilities, he added, "We try to focus on what really matters and focus on being where we need to be at the right moments to really enjoy our lives with our kids and make the most of our work life."

Legend, who also shares 6-year-old Luna and 4-year-old Miles with Teigen, also recently told People that he and Teigen are more relaxed in their parenting style with three kids.

"I just think we're more comfortable with ourselves and our parenting style and I think we're just more comfortable being parents now," he said. "So dare I say, it's easier."