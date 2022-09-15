Chrissy Teigen Shares How Miles and Luna Feel About Her Pregnancy, New Baby (Exclusive)

"She's so nurturing and loving," Teigen says of the couple's eldest daughter, Luna, 6. "And so she's just very, very exciting." On the other hand, their son Miles, 4, is showing a touch of apprehension.

"Miles is a little more on the fence, because Luna is always going to be the big girl, right? But Miles is, you know, not going to be the baby anymore," Teigen shares. "We spend a lot more time with him and telling him that he's always going to be our baby boy. ... That's it for us. So, I mean, he's going to be the best. He's going to be so good."

The model says that both her children help care for their friends' kids, allowing them the opportunity to interact with "someone smaller than them."

"They're really good," she adds. "They're really nurturing and I'm proud."

Teigen spoke with ET's Matt Cohen on Wednesday while partnering with Epic, a kids' digital reading platform, in honor of National Parents Day Off. To celebrate, Teigen surprised overworked parents and caregivers with a much-needed break -- bringing her husband and kiddos along to play with the other little ones.

"I saw the breakdown in the schedule, and I was like, 'This looks really fun for them,'" she says. "I think it, as all these parents know, it's really nice to be able to see them enjoy their time but still be able to take your peace in, too. We're all better parents when we're taking care of ourselves and everybody's so happy."

She continues, "They really deserve it, they really do. What a tough year."

Teigen and Legend stole a moment of zen later that night, marking their ninth wedding anniversary. The "Wonder Woman" singer surprised his bride with a lavish backyard dinner and Real Housewives episodes on an outdoor flat screen TV. Teigen documented the sweet gesture on her Instagram Stories, even when Luna and Teigen's mom, Pepper, spied in on them through a window.

"My ideal day is a day of not really doing very much -- and he's such a date night guy, though. So I do that for him," Teigen tells ET, revealing that she had purchased a luxe robe to gift Legend for the occasion.

"We're very into lounge wear," she says with a laugh. "We get, like, fancy robes for each other."

Earlier in the day, Legend dropped the new video for "Wonder Woman." Fittingly, Teigen and their children star in the touching project, which was filmed while the family was on vacation in Europe.

"It was dropped on me at the last minute," Teigen laughs. "It would be nice to chill, but it's OK."

"Wonder Woman" reunites the couple with Nabil Elderkin, who introduced them in 2006 and later directed the "All of Me" video in 2013.

"Nabil was going to be in Italy again so John kind of put it all together and was like, 'Let's do the 'Wonder Woman' video," Teigen shares.

Now that they're back home in California, Teigen reveals that her nesting phase hasn't exactly kicked in yet -- but they are focused on some major home renovations.

"We actually are in a rental right now," she says. "We always, like, go crazy when I'm pregnant. I'm like, there's things I want to redo and I want to repaint this and remodel this and the baby room and this, that. The kids started school and we're in a house that's not ours -- and we like living this way. It kinda keeps us on our toes. Of course, I'm a homebody but I'm like an anybody homebody. I could be anywhere."