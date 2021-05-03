Chrissy Teigen Reveals What She Most Wants to Do Now That She's Friends With Meghan Markle (Exclusive)

Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, served as co-chairs for the event at which Teigen was a celebrity guest. Markle, who is currently pregnant with her and Harry's second child, did not make an in-person appearance at the event, though her husband gave an impassioned speech. On the red carpet, Teigen talked about getting in touch with her regal new pal.

"I feel like our world has just gotten so small, through this whole pandemic and everything," Teigen shared. "We have to go to Montecito and chill in the chicken house. Archie's Cluckin' Hut?"

In fact, the house, which was featured during Harry and Markle's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, is called "Archie's Chick Inn" and is named after their almost 2-year-old son, Archie.

"They're so wonderful for co-chairing this," Teigen added of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. "This is obviously such an incredibly important event that I'm so happy to be a part of."

Last month, Teigen revealed that she and Markle had connected over their experiences with pregnancy loss. Teigen lost her son, Jack, in September at 20 weeks pregnant, and Markle opened up about suffering a miscarriage last summer.

"She's been so kind to me ever since we connected on-- she had written me about baby Jack and loss, but yeah," Teigen said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen at the time. "She is really wonderful and so kind, and just as kind as everyone says she is."

As for the pandemic, Teigen told ET, "Let's get this s**t over with!"

"We want to tell people to get vaccinated, plain and simply, this event is just something to celebrate not only these frontline workers that are able to come see and watch this event, but also be able to tell people to get this vaccine and that it's safe and it's something that is going to let us get back to our normal lives," the social media queen shared, adding, "And we can hug people again and kiss and cook food and have brunch and do the silly things we miss so much. It's a step toward that."

Teigen was joined by her husband, John Legend, and their 5-year-old daughter, Luna, who peeked out of her mom's orange dress train on the red carpet.

"I think she might want to be a publicist," Teigen said of Luna. "She's like, 'Mom, you have to turn this way. Don't say that!' She really watches what I say too. She might be a good publicist."

Global Citizen’s VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World will air Saturday, May 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on select channels and will stream at 8 p.m. ET on YouTube.