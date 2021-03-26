Chrissy Teigen Reveals She and John Legend Had Sex at Democratic National Convention

Chrissy Teigen is getting candid on the craziest places she and her husband, John Legend, have had sex over the years.

During her guest appearance on Thursday's The Late Late Show, the model played a round of "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts" with host James Corden, and she admitted that she and Legend once got intimate in a restroom at the Democratic National Convention.

Teigen explained to Corden that she was asked this same question years ago while attending the GRAMMYs. At the time, she referred to the DNC as "that Obama thing." She wanted to set the record straight, clarifying to Corden that Barack and Michelle Obama were in no way involved with her and Legend's escapade.

"I need to clear it up. Because one time at the GRAMMYs, I had said that we had sex at 'that Obama thing,' and that came out wrong," Teigen said. "Because what I actually meant was, it was at 'that Obama thing,' but it wasn't with them or near them."

"I believe it was the DNC, actually. So it was the DNC," she added. "There was a bathroom. It was in the bathroom. And, yeah, it was a long time -- it was a while ago."

While Teigen didn't mention the exact year, video footage shared to YouTube shows the model and her then-boyfriend mingling at the DNC in 2008, before Obama was elected 44th president of the United States. Legend also performed at the event that year.

In case the reveal wasn't juicy enough, Teigen went on to name off a few additional places where she and Legend have had sex in public. "I mean, I can fire these off if you want. I can say like Ron Herman, Fred Segal ... yeah, right in front of the juice bar," she said of the Los Angeles-based clothing stores. "On a plane, not even private, James. Public!"

Earlier in the game, Corden also brought up how Legend was named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive in 2019. The comedian then asked Teigen to rank four previous winners from most sexy to least sexy.

"Idris Elba, Michael B. Jordan, Blake Shelton, Adam Levine," Teigen replied, laughing. "I have to see Idris this week, that's going to be so weird. I'm doing his podcast with him and his wife. Oh no! That's extra bad."

Teigen's appearance on the show comes just one day after she said goodbye to Twitter for good. Before deleting her account on Wednesday, the cookbook author explained to fans that the platform had recently started to become a place full of negativity.

"Hey. For over 10 years, you guys have been my world. I honestly owe so much to this world we have created here. I truly consider so many of you my actual friends," she tweeted. "But it’s time for me to say goodbye. This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that’s the right time to call something."

"My life goal is to make people happy. The pain I feel when I don’t is too much for me. I’ve always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I’m just not," she continued. "My desire to be liked and fear of pissing people off has made me somebody you didn’t sign up for, and a different human than I started out here as! Live well, tweeters. Please know all I ever cared about was you!!!"

