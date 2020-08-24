Chrissy Teigen Pays for Teachers’ School Supplies as She Shares Pics of Her Kids' Epic At-Home Preschool

Luna and Miles are getting ready to head back to school! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's two children have a totally decked-out at-home classroom courtesy of their famous mom who's setting them up for success.

Teigen, who is pregnant with her and Legend's third child, shared photos of the kids' room complete with cubbies for backpacks, a play kitchen, musical instruments, costumes, a table for drawing, and lots of blocks. She also posted pictures of a precious "book wall" that featured shelves in the shape of a tree and giant rock-shaped pillows.

"Everyone get ready for .... Miss Chrissy. Pregnant and here for it (I really have always wanted to be a teacher!)," Teigen tweeted on Sunday. "We are absolutely bringing in a professional but I’ve got cooking, John’s got music, grandma has...day drinking. It will be a great school year."

She also posted a video of 4-year-old Luna holding up a Brain Quest workbook and proudly declaring, "I finished my book, Mommy!"

"Finished her K brain quest! Parents, you must get these, especially with quarantine times," Teigen wrote. "They’re so so good for them and Luna really retained so much. Hooray!"

Teigen, who has previously revealed that their family will be moving soon, explained to fans that this room is in their current home.

"Bit of a bummer as our house is for sale and I don’t think anyone else is looking for a room like this lol," the 34-year-old model tweeted.

In addition to showing off the educational setup she has for her own kids, Teigen also shared her initiative to help struggling teachers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"If you are a teacher in need of supplies for the upcoming school year, please drop your Amazon wish list here, I will do as many as I can!" she announced.

Later in the evening, Teigen added, "Today I cleared 50 entire lists and countless extra items were purchased from lovely people just passing through. Will do more this week and would love to focus on struggling districts and special needs. Please keep posting in this thread!"

