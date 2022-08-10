Chrissy Teigen Crashes John Legend's Interview and Shows Off Baby Bump

Chrissy Teigen is having fun with her growing baby bump! The 36-year-old model hilariously crashed husband John Legend's Carrie and Tommy virtual interview on Monday -- and her timing was perfect.

As the show's host Carrie went to congratulate Legend on the recent news he and Teigen were expecting, the proud mama came into frame and rubbed her belly while chuckling. Teigen looked adorable in a white tank top and black pants that hugged her bump perfectly.

"We're very excited," Legend said before making a joke about Teigen's ability to get around now that her belly is getting bigger. "It's a struggle."

Teigen -- who also shares 6-year-old daughter Luna and 4-year-old son Miles with Legend -- announced her pregnancy last week alongside a mirror photo of herself. "The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again," she wrote. "1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way."

"Every appointment I’ve said to myself, 'ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still," Teigen added. "I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!"

In September 2020, Teigen and Legend lost their third baby, a son named Jack, at 20 weeks gestation. Teigen shared news of the heartbreaking loss on Instagram at the time.

"We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough," she wrote.

"We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack.," Teigen continued. "So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you."