Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Dress Up Their Whole Family Including Baby Esti for Cute Valentine's Photos

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend made Valentine's Day a family affair. The proud parents got their whole family dolled up for the An Evening With John Legend show at the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Teigen, 37, wore a beautiful ruched pink mini-dress with roses across the chest and matching pink heels. Legend, 44, rocked a red sweater with black jeans.

The couple's older kids, Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, wore matching red looks while newborn baby Esti was pure sweetness in white.

"Excuse the spit up!! we are doing the best we can over here lol," Teigen captioned a series of pics, including the family's first official group shot.

Teigen's mom, Pepper, was also in attendance.

Legend was thrilled to have his family by his side for his big night, also posting the group photo to his account and writing, "I had the best Valentine’s dates last night. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

The pics show just how adorable Esti's older siblings are, doting on the family's newest addition. Luna holds her baby sister in her arms in several photos as Miles looks on adoringly.

Earlier this month, Legend opened up about his oldest children's reaction to having a new sibling.

"They're being so good with her. We were worried because they seemed a little jealous when Chrissy was pregnant and I was worried they wouldn't be excited to welcome her home, but they have exceeded our expectations of how loving and excited they are," he said on The Jennifer Hudson Show. "They're truly thrilled to be older siblings."