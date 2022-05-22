Chrissy Metz Feels There's 'a Lot of Potential' for a 'This Is Us' Spin-Off in the Future (Exclusive)

While This Is Us is coming to an end, star Chrissy Metz says that doesn't mean there aren't possibly more stories to tell.

The Emmy-nominated actress walked the red carpet at a special screening of the show's series finale at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Sunday, and she spoke with ET's Denny Directo about the show's conclusion and "potential" future.

"I think people will be very content [with the finale] and I felt like, 'Wow, this is such an indication of the ripple effects that we have on people.' Whether we're still alive, whether we're a part of their family... there are so many ways that we can affect others' lives," Metz, 41, reflected. "Whether we know it or not."

While Metz said the series finale is truly "beautiful" she explained, "I don't wanna say there's a bow on it, because life, it keeps going, you know?"

To this point, Metz addressed some fan suggestions that there could be many more stories to tell in the universe created by This Is Us, and within the Pearson family -- and she said she'd be down to be a part of those stories.

"Who doesn't love a spin-off? And I think that there's a lot of potential for all of it," Metz said. "So who knows? In maybe a year or two, somebody misses somebody and somebody writes something. But yes, [there's] a lot of potential, I feel."

"Listen, everybody's like, 'Where's the spinoff? Where's the movie? Is there a musical? What's happening?'" Metz added. "I'm like, 'All of the above!' I don't know, we'll see."

The series finale of This Is Us airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.