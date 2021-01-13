Chrissy Metz Addresses Engagement Rumors After Sporting a Ring From Her Boyfriend

Chrissy Metz is not engaged despite sporting a ring on that finger. The 40-year-old This Is Us actress appeared on Tuesday's episode of Sirius XM's The Covino & Rich Show and denied the engagement rumors that have been swirling as of late.

Metz, who's been dating Bradley Collins since May, said she was "so glad" to clear up the rumors, before explaining that the ring in question was a Christmas gift from her beau.

"I was like, 'Wait, this is a ring that he bought me for Christmas,'" she recalled of her reaction after seeing the engagement rumors. "But if you guys can see it, it's a honeycomb. I'm obsessed with bees. I love bees. I'm like, 'Who thought that this was an engagement ring, first of all?! What?!'"

"So it's just so funny that they run with it," Metz continued of the press. "I'm like, 'It's definitely not a slow day in the news. Let's talk about some real stuff. OK? About what's going on in our country, as opposed to a ring that I might be wearing. Y'all, goodness!'"

Metz finished her comments by stating once and for all, "It's a honeycomb ring and I love it very much, but it's not an engagement ring."

Metz and Collins, a former music executive, went public with their relationship back in October, when the actress praised her beau in honor of National Boyfriend Day.

When ET spoke with Metz earlier this month, the actress detailed how she spent New Year's Eve with Collins.

"I bought some New Year's decorations and I was just like, 'Let's just do a little photo booth,'" she shared. "I got my ring light out, we put up the decorations, and then we just sat on the couch and did nothing."

