Chrishell Stause Shades 'Love Is Blind' Alum Bartise Bowden After He Calls Himself a 'Zaddy'

Chrishell Stause doesn't appear to be a fan of Love Is Blind star Bartise Bowden. The 41-year-old Selling Sunset star threw some subtle shade at Bowden after he revealed he's a father.

Stause responded to an Instagram post on Sunday, April 9, which quoted Bowden referring to himself as an onscreen "zaddy." Stause responded, "Who keeps lying to this man?"

Stause's remark comes days after Bowden announced the birth of his son, with the Instagram caption, "Might've been the villain on TV, but I'm gonna be the hero for him. Instagram, meet my little man ❤️ #bigfella."

The Love Is Blind star took to Instagram on Friday and posted a series of photos and videos revealing the little guy. In the first pic, Bartise can be seen with the little boy sleeping in his arms. The next slide shows video of Bartise and the kid on the couch watching The Masters. He looks into the camera and says that watching the major golf tournament is a tradition he had with his father.

At one point, it appears Bartise identifies the little boy as Ayden or Aiden.

"Ready to see your first ever Tiger Woods golf shot? Look at that. Look at that. Let’s see if he watches," Bartise says in the video. "I used to do this with my dad. There it goes. There it goes. There goes Tiger. Masters weekend. Say hi, Aiden. Yeah, he’s interested. He’s got the green on and everything."

In another photo, Bartise and the little boy are seen in green on what appears to be St. Patrick's Day. The kid is decked out in head-to-toe festive wear, including a four-leaf clover beanie and set of pajamas, while Bartise donned green beads around his neck.

It's unclear who the mother is or if Bartise is in a relationship.

Bartise was the self-proclaimed villain on season 3 of Netflix's Love Is Blind. In November, the 27-year-old senior analyst, who got engaged to Nancy Rodriguez on the show but said no to her at the altar, held a Q&A session and was asked if he considered himself to be the villain.

"Absolutely, 100 percent, definitely the villain," Bartise replied. "I looked like a dumba**, I looked arrogant. I looked insensitive. I looked selfish. It is what it is. I can only learn from it. I can only grow from it. Watching it back was a blessing to me because when I was going through it I didn't have any of those feelings and now I do. Embarrassed and ashamed. This is the villain right here," he added, pointing to himself.

The Love Is Blind season 4 live reunion is slated for Sunday, April 16 on Netflix.