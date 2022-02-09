Chrishell Stause Responds to Critics Who Say She Only Got Together With Jason Oppenheim for the Show

"Then we would have done a way better job of making the press work, and not spoiling the breakup before the show came out. So, no," Stause said of her and Oppenheim's breakup, which they announced in December after five months of dating.

Stause later quipped that her post-split relationship with Oppenheim is only awkward "if alcohol is involved," and joked that she hopes to get some preferential treatment in the office now.

"Well, I hope so. No, I'm kidding. Sure. I mean, I'm not against it," she jokingly said of being getting better listings following her breakup. "I should at least get a better commission split now. I'm trying. I definitely made the argument. I think it's gonna happen."

Following their breakup, a source told ET that it "was a long time coming."

"Chrishell wants to have kids much sooner than Jason does. She is really interested in starting a family and that's not something that is on Jason's mind right now," the source said. "Chrishell felt like she had to get serious with herself and break her own heart by ending her relationship with Jason because having kids is a main priority for her. She doesn't want to wait or be on Jason's timeline."

The host also brought up Stause's other ex, Justin Hartley, whom she was married to from 2017 to 2021. In her new memoir, Under Construction, Stause revealed that her mom was never a fan of the actor.

"She wasn't impressed by the things that most people would be impressed by," Stause explained on WWHL. "I don't think an effort was made on either party's [side]."

As for if she tunes into Hartley's show, This Is Us, Stause assured fans, "Not anymore."

Questions about Stause's relationship with Simu Liu also came up, after she flirted with the actor on Selling Sunset. However, Stause stated that she and Liu are nothing more than friends.

"I get this question a lot. I have to say, Simu is just a friend of mine," she said, adding that they are not friends with benefits. "... No one ever believes me. No. He's so lovely. He's amazing. I don't think he's public with his whole situation, but he's just a friend."

Under Construction: Because Living My Best Life Took a Little Work is out now.