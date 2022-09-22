Chrishell Stause Calls Partner G Flip a 'Sexy Musical Genius' in Birthday Tribute

Chrishell Stause can't stop gushing about her partner, G Flip. The 41-year-old Selling Sunset star took to Instagram on Wednesday to celebrate the 28th birthday of the Australian musician.

"It is already Sept 22nd right now in Australia so HAPPY BIRTHDAY G!!!!" Stause captioned a slideshow of photos of herself and G Flip. "Imagine you took all of the things you love about an emotionally intelligent secure man, and all the things you love about a strong loving caring woman, and blended them together to make one magical human. Oh and it would be cool if they could also be a sexy musical genius that is hilarious and maybe give them a hot Australian accent too because why not.🤯"

Stause went on to share her favorite thing about the non-binary musician, adding, "Even though I could list a million things I love about you, your kind genuine heart is my absolute favorite. I feel extremely lucky to be able to celebrate you constantly but especially today."

G Flip took to the comments section, writing, "BABYYYY!!! Thank you! This is so cute arhhhhh," adding several wide-eyed emojis, and continuing, "I adore and love every inch of you darling ❤️"

The couple first went public with their romance in May after Stause starred in G Flip's steamy music video for their song, "Get Me Outta Here."

ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke with G Flip about filming the video with Stause.

"As long as she was comfortable, then I was stoked," G Flip shared. "She's got acting chops because of her soaps and stuff, [but] me, I don't. So it was really nice having a co-star that when the cameras are go, it's just ready to go. She's a superstar... She's so awesome."

Stause spoke with ET's Denny Directo in June at the MTV Movie & TV Awards about the possibility of sharing her love story on Selling Sunset.

"I gotta be honest. I don't know. It seems a little scary," she told ET at the time. "That's a bridge we gotta cross."