Chrishell Stause Admits Seeing Ex Justin Hartley Date Again Does 'Sting'

“I feel like anybody would be heartbroken to see how quickly or easily you are replaced; of course that’s going to sting,” Stause tells People magazine of how ″painful" it is to see her ex move on publicly.

Stause detailed her divorce on this past season of Selling Sunset, and noted on the series that Hartley had blindsided her with their breakup, texting her that he had filed for divorce 45 minutes before the news broke. Hartley did not appear on Selling Sunset, nor has he directly addressed his and Stause's split.

“I’ve had to start over so many times in my life,” she tells the publication. “I always know how to look at the bright side because there’s been a lot of dark.”

As for getting back in the dating pool herself, Stause previously opened up to ET about putting herself back out there, saying she's been taking "baby steps."

"I have to say I have had a few, yes," she said of potential suitors sliding into her DMs. "Yeah it's been -- I don't know how to answer that, I feel so weird. But yes, that has been a nice surprise. There's a few [people you might know], but I'm not going to tell you who."

"I'm completely single and because of COVID, I haven't done much mingling," she added. "I'm excited to mingle."

ET also spoke to Hartley in July about how he's doing post-divorce.

"I'm a happy guy. I sleep like a baby. I don't have anything on my mind," he said. "I treat people the way I want to be treated and I have lovely friends who love me and I love them. ...I've got a great family, and I am a very, very lucky, lucky individual."

For more from Stause, who is currently competing on Dancing With the Stars, watch the clip below.