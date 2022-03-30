Chris Rock's Brother, Tony, Speaks Out About Will Smith's Apology

On Tuesday, Tony -- who is a fellow comedian -- took to Twitter for his weekly 20 questions segment, to answer fan questions and speak out about the incident. Tony retweeted a handful of responses to fan questions via his verified account.

“How is your brother doing,” one user asked, in which Tony replied, “All of them are fine.”

Tony also noted that Diddy’s claims that the two men would work things out did not come to pass.

“So Diddy was lying when he said that Chris and Will made up that night and are good now?” one fan asked.

“Yep,” Tony replied.

Another user asked, “Do you approve of the apology?” Tony replied with a simple, “No.”

Tony’s response comes a day after Will issued a public apology to Chris via Instagram. "Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally," the King Richard star’s statement read.

"I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness," he wrote.

Before ending his apology, the 53-year-old actor once again, apologized to the Academy.

"I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family," Smith wrote. "I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us."

"I am a work in progress. Sincerely, Will."

Monday’s apology from Smith came after he briefly apologized to the Academy in his speech while accepting the Best Actor award, moments after the slap occurred.

Following the incident, the LADP shared that Rock did not press charges, and The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences have since revealed that they are launching a "formal review" into the matter.

Chris has yet to publicly speak out. On Tuesday, the comedian was spotted for the first time, in Boston, ahead of his comedy tour. The comedian kept a low profile as he walked inside of the venue. On Wednesday, Chris will perform six shows at The Wilbur Theatre.