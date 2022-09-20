Chris Redd Is Latest Cast Member to Exit 'Saturday Night Live'

Saturday Night Live is losing another cast member, ahead of the season 48 premiere. Chris Redd announced that he will not be returning for the upcoming season of the sketch comedy series.

“Being a part of SNL has been the experience of a lifetime. Five years ago, I walked into 30 Rock knowing that this was an amazing opportunity for growth,” the 37-year-old said in a statement per Variety.

“Now, with friends who have become family and memories I will cherish forever, I’m grateful to Lorne Michaels and to the entire SNL organization. From the bottom of my heart, I can’t thank you all enough," he added.

NBC

Redd first joined the cast in 2017 as a featured player, before being promoted to a regular cast member. During his time on the show, Redd famously played Kanye West, New York City Mayor Eric Adams and a host of other leads in sketches. The Kenan actor also took home an Emmy for his writing on the “Come Back Barack” song.

Following his time on SNL, Redd is set to star in the HBO comedy special Chris Redd: Why Am I Like This?, which is set to premiere later this year.

Redd joins Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor , Aristotle Athari, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney and Pete Davidson as the latest cast member who won't return for season 48.

Last week, it was announced that Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker are being added as featured players on the long-running sketch series.

Season 48 of Saturday Night Live kicks off Oct. 1.