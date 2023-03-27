Chris Pine Reacts to 'Princess Diaries 3' Development With Anne Hathaway (Exclusive)

Could Chris Pine be headed from a fantasy kingdom to a modern-day monarchy?

The 42-year-old actor walked the red carpet at the premiere of his new action-adventure comedy, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, and he spoke with ET's Will Marfuggi about some recent development news regarding Princess Diaries 3.

In 2004's The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, Pine played Lord Nicholas Deveraux, a rival to the throne for Anne Hathaway's Princess Mia Thermopolis, who becomes her friend and eventual love interest.

Recently, Hathaway told People that the third installment in the franchise was still in development and that patience was needed, because the gears of the movie industry turn slowly. However, she is still very much advocating for the long-awaited sequel, and Pine says he'd be down to join the cast when it comes time.

"Yeah, I'm here! I'm here for it," Pine tells ET. "Give me give me a phone call or an email."

While the project might still be a long ways off, Pine admits that, if he were part of a sequel in the future, he'd make sure to do things a little bit different when it came to his character's hair style, saying he'd rather opt for a "low-profile hair helmet."

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

As fans wait for that project to eventually materialize, Pine will soon be seen on screen battling evil wizards and a slew of fanged, winged, fiery beasts in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

The project -- set in the same fantasy world as the tabletop role playing game it is faithfully adapted from -- sees Pine as a cunning bard and thief who is on a mission to find and save his estranged daughter while facing off against a cadre of deadly and mystical enemies.

In the past few years, Pine has gotten more and more involved behind the scenes with his films, occasionally serving as an executive producer on some of his projects, including this sprawling fantasy epic.

"A film of this size wouldn't naturally be something that I would maybe be interested in being involved in behind the camera," Pine said. "But I really, really believe in it. I believe in the thematics of it, I believe in the story that it tells, I believe in what it's trying to convey about family and community and working together."

"So it's something I really wanted to be involved in and I'm really thankful I did," he added.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves -- co-starring Michelle Rodriguez, Hugh Grant, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith and Sophia Lillis -- hits theaters March 31.