Chris Martin Shares How Dakota Johnson Has Impacted Coldplay and Their Fans

Coldplay has long been advocating for causes they believe in, and now they're opening up about their work helping people who are deaf and hard-of-hearing be able to enjoy concerts with a concept that Chris Martin says Dakota Johnson introduced him to.

The band is promoting an inclusive concert experience that includes offering Subpacs -- which are wearable, bass-delivering vests -- to hard-of-hearing fans in attendance during their The Music of the Spheres World Tour. During an interview with CBS Mornings which aired on Wednesday, Martin revealed it was Johnson who first turned him onto the idea.

Grammy-winning band @coldplay is working on making music more inclusive.



They're advocating for those who are deaf and hard-of-hearing, saying it makes them “emotional” to hear about fans experiencing live music they didn’t previously have access to. pic.twitter.com/neSIQCuJpq — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) July 6, 2022

"My partner, she said, 'I got you a Christmas present, a Subpac," Martin recalled, referring to Johnson, whom he's been romantically linked to since 2018. "She said, 'It's like what Finneas [Eilish] wears on stage when he's with Billie [Eilish].' And it vibrates, so it's useful for someone like Finneas to hear where the one is on the bass drum."

The band went on to explain that the Subpac allows deaf and hard-of-hearing people be able to enjoy a concert by feeling waves. Coldplay also offers interpreters at all of their shows, and enjoys the togetherness fans feel with these important additions to their concerts.

The group announced their partnership with Subpac in an Instagram post in May. "We want our live shows to be as inclusive and accessible as possible. For our D/deaf and Hard-of-hearing guests, we’re proud to provide @subpac (wearable, bass-delivering vests), in addition to two sign language interpreters at every show," they wrote, adding that fans can email access@coldplay.com in order to secure a Subpac.

It's no surprise that Martin didn't refer to Johnson by name while giving her credit for the idea. Despite being together for more than four years, the couple remains extremely private.

In a December 2021 interview with Elle U.K., Johnson explained, "We’ve been together for quite a while, and we go out sometimes, but we both work so much that it’s nice to be at home and be cozy and private."

More recently the duo was spotted together in New York City after Coldplay's June concert at MetLife Stadium. In pictures, the 32-year-old actress can be seen resting her head adoringly on the 45-year-old singer's shoulder with both of her arms wrapped around him.