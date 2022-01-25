Chris Martin Crashes Girlfriend Dakota Johnson's Interview to Help With Virtual Call

Chris Martin to the rescue! The 44-year-old Coldplay frontman helped out girlfriend Dakota Johnson when her video call wasn't working during a virtual event for the 2022 Sundance Film Festival.

The 32-year-old actress was scheduled to chat about her film, Cha Cha Real Smooth, but when programmer Charlie Sextro introduced her, he was met with silence for several seconds.

When Johnson did eventually pop up on screen she wasn't solo, but rather giggling next to Martin who'd presumably gotten her technology to work. Martin didn't stick around for the discussion, quickly flashing a peace sign at the camera as he dashed out of the room.

The rare sighting of the private couple came less than a month after Johnson spoke about her relationship during an interview with ELLE UK.

"We’ve been together for quite a while, and we go out sometimes, but we both work so much that it’s nice to be at home and be cozy and private," she said, before adding that "most of the partying takes place inside my house."

After Johnson and Martin were linked in 2018, Johnson told Tatler that she was "not going to talk about" her romance, adding, "But I am very happy."

The two went on to make a rare public appearance in September 2019 at a charity event. Then, in February 2020, Johnson directed a music video for Martin's band.

Back in December 2020, engagement rumors circled after Johnson was seen wearing a large emerald rock on that finger while out shopping in West Hollywood.

In July, the couple was spotted displaying some PDA in Spain. Then, in October, Martin dedicated a song to Johnson during a concert, calling her "my universe."