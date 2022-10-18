Chris Lane and Wife Lauren Bushnell Welcome Baby No. 2

Cuddling a brand new bundle of joy! Chris Lane and his wife, Lauren Bushnell, have welcomed baby no. 2!

The proud mama took to her Instagram on Tuesday to share a video from her hospital bed, showing her cradling her newborn baby boy as they introduced their 1-year-old son Dutton to his new little brother.

Bushnell captioned the post with her little one's birthday, writing simply, "10.16.22," along with a heart emoji.

The happy couple gleefully announced that they were expecting a baby boy back in September.

"We can’t wait to meet you baby BOY 💙💙💙," Bushnell captioned the adorable post with three photos of the family. In two of the photos, Bushnell offers fans a glimpse of her growing belly. In another photo, baby Dutton's got his hands on a college baseball bat that also happens to match his outfit.

Lane and Bushnell first announced back in June that they were expecting their second child.

Back in February, Lane spoke with ET and emotionally admitted he never wanted to have kids or get married, until Bushnell walked into his life.

"I never wanted kids," Lane shared. "I honestly never wanted to get married. None of that."

"[But] the day [Dutton] was born, and I haven't told anybody this, but I cried my eyes out, because I felt like I was praying, just, 'Lord, thank you so much for not listening to me for all those years that I said I never wanted that.' I wouldn't have known what I was missing out on and it's truly the best thing in the world," Lane added.

Congrats to the happy couple!