Chris Hardwick and Lydia Hearst Welcome First Child, Daughter Dimitry

Chris Hardwick and Lydia Hearst's baby has arrived! The 50-year-old The Talking Dead host and the 37-year-old actress have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl they've named Dimitry.

The couple announced the happy news on Instagram. Hearst shared that their baby was born on Jan. 29 and shared a picture from the hospital.

"It feels like only yesterday we learned we were pregnant, and now she's here!" Hearst wrote. "Becoming a parent changes you, and some of the starkest differences are also the most intimate ones - the emotional changes. Your life instantly transforms. Priorities change. You change. I feel so blessed and am incredibly grateful. Life has given us you, Dimity. We will love you forever. 💗 ♥️Dimity Facente Hearst-Hardwick 01/29/2022♥️."

Hardwick shared the same photo and praised his wife.

"The experience of watching Lydia go through pregnancy and give birth to our sweet little peanut was humbling and inspiring," he wrote. "She is an absolute warrior and I am grateful, blessed, and honored! The first moment seeing and hearing our child after all this time is indelibly imprinted onto my soul. Holy crap this whole process is amazing!"

"Delivery was originally scheduled for Feb 9 but the baby's development had plateaued, the placenta had hardened, her fluid reserves were low, and she was breech so they took her out a wee bit early at just over 37 weeks," he also shared. "Lyds is happy, Dimity is perfect and I am over the moon with love for the both of them. 👶🏻✨🥳."

Hardwick later shared more adorable pictures of him holding his newborn daughter while wearing a tuxedo-print T-shirt.

"Delivery attire but make it formal," he joked. "I needed to be comfortable for the 24 hours I was awake yesterday but OF COURSE I had to class it up for Dimity's first day on Earth!"

News of the couple's pregnancy made headlines in August, with the two telling Just Jared: "We are beyond thrilled! We have wanted a family for awhile now, and are so incredibly excited about this!"

"We are over-the-moon and beyond excited to share this news!!" Hearst captioned a screenshot of the Just Jared story. "I cannot wait to hold my baby in my arms, to bring them for walks in the stroller, to teach them to talk, walk, use the potty, and to be a caring, respectful, and loving human being! Every single day with @hardwick is a new adventure filled with laughter and love; our hearts are overflowing with joy and we cannot wait for this next chapter as a family."

Hardwick also posted the announcement, writing: "The news is out! So excited to finally share this!! It has been an incredibly bright spot in a surreal time. I gotta say, when we went in for one of the ultrasounds, the first time I saw this little alien gummy bear wiggling around my world completely changed for the better in that exact moment. We are so so beyond thrilled!!"

Hearst and Hardwick tied the knot in 2016. Two months after becoming husband and wife, Hearst spoke with ET about their plans to start a family.

"I think in a year we'll start toying with the idea," she said. "We are [talking kids], but we want to sort of be together and celebrate our relationship and at least have one year before we start trying."