Chris Evans Shares Why He Refuses to Host 'Saturday Night Live' (Exclusive)

While Ana de Armas is set to make her Saturday Night Live hosting debut this coming weekend, it's unlikely fans will see her Ghosted co-star, Chris Evans, ever take the stage to host.

The co-stars -- who previously played enemies in The Grey Man and now play a misfit romantic couple in the new action comedy Ghosted -- recently sat down with ET while promoting the Apple TV+ film, and Evans reflected on de Armas' upcoming hosting gig.

"It makes me sweat just thinking about it," Evans said with a laugh.

The handsome star doubled down when asked if he might ever face that fear and make his SNL debut, and Evans said in no uncertain terms, "I refuse."

"I can't! It's too much pressure," Evans added, seemingly fazed by the very idea of trying his hand at it.

"If you keep saying that, I’m gonna [start to] second guess," de Armas joked. "He’s making me [nervous]."

Despite Evans inadvertently instilling some trepidation, de Armas says she's really excited about the honor and the opportunity.

"You know, I'll do the best I can. I don’t know what to expect," she shared. "It's terrifying, but it's also such a dream."

"I hope I can be present and have a good time and I'll remember that experience forever," de Armas added with a smile.

Well, if hosting is out of the question, is there any chance Evans might make a cameo in de Armas' monologue or one of her sketches to support the first-time host?

"Even that [idea] just made me sweat a little," Evans admitted. "It's just so nerve-racking!"

De Armas is set to take the iconic Studio 8H stage this weekend. Saturday Night Live airs live, coast-to-coast, at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.

Meanwhile, the pair's action spy rom-com Ghosted premieres Friday, Apr. 21, on Apple TV+.