Chris Evans' Fans Just Rediscovered His Chest Tattoos and It's Started a Frenzy on Twitter

Well, hello there! Chris Evans sent the Internet abuzz on Tuesday when he gave fans a peek at his sexy chest tattoos.

The 39-year-old Captain America star appeared in an interview with his brother, Scott Evans, for ACE Universe. In the virtual interview, Chris was seen wearing a white tank top with an open button-down floral shirt, revealing several chest tattoos peeking out over the top.

At several different times throughout the interview, Evans adjusted his shirt, and it's quite possible the Internet may never recover.

In fact, Evans has had his ink for many years now. One side features a large tattoo of an eagle and the other features a quote from spiritual teacher Eckhart Tolle, which reads, "When you lose touch with inner stillness, you lose touch with yourself. When you lose touch with yourself, you lose yourself in the world.”

Here are some of the funniest and thirstiest reactions to the ink:

So you mean to tell me that Chris Evans has chest tattoos, a beard, is wearing a floral shirt and a chain, and can whip out his Boston accent whenever?



Cool cool cool cool cool cool cool cool cool cool cool cool cool cool cool cool cool cool co pic.twitter.com/HMbUUlewtK — Bianca Teixeira (@TheBiancaT) March 24, 2021

it’s a beautiful day to remember that chris evans has tattoos — brynn | citrine cowgirl (@1_800_honeybaby) March 24, 2021

all i’m thinking about is chris evans’ shirt and the tattoos pic.twitter.com/hUTWAFg1l7 — maddie (@evansouvenir) March 23, 2021

Anyone else really want to know more about @ChrisEvans tattoos? I want to listen to the stories of what drew him to getting each one. I want to hear why those particular images are the ones he felt the desire to have permanently etched on his skin. pic.twitter.com/UN4rVRKhJy — Stacey (@heartofgold81) March 24, 2021

don’t text i just remembered chris evans is covered in tattoos pic.twitter.com/8m3ycK4HZm — Wendy (@werndyyy) March 24, 2021

the tank top and button up combo is my favorite thing that chris evans wears. I mean... his ✨cHeSt✨ pic.twitter.com/UACq5Htol8 — mads ♡’s chris evans (@flaminhotcevans) March 23, 2021

chris evans in floral shirt with the tattoos peeking and the chain? this is what heaven looks like pic.twitter.com/7zOkRf6NCQ — siri (@ilysmcevans) March 23, 2021

Last October, Evans opened up about another very meaningful chest tattoo -- his dog Dodger's name -- which was not on display during his interview .

"That's probably one of the purest relationships I have so I'll never regret that tattoo," Evans said of his dog. "I've regretted a few in my life, but not that one."